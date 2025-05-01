1 killed in head-on crash on Southeast Side, police say

A man is dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the Southeast Side late Wednesday. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. near the S WW White Road and Harrisburg, between SE Military Drive and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the Southeast Side late Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. near the S WW White Road and Harrisburg, between SE Military Drive and Loop 410.

Two men driving separate cars were turning onto Harrisburg when they collided, according to police.

A passing motorcyclist pulled one of the drivers from the vehicle. That driver was later pronounced dead by EMS officials, police said.

The other driver was not injured.