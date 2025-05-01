Skip to main content
Local News

1 killed in head-on crash on Southeast Side, police say

Second driver was not injured

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

A man is dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the Southeast Side late Wednesday. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. near the S WW White Road and Harrisburg, between SE Military Drive and Loop 410. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the Southeast Side late Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. near the S WW White Road and Harrisburg, between SE Military Drive and Loop 410.

Two men driving separate cars were turning onto Harrisburg when they collided, according to police.

A passing motorcyclist pulled one of the drivers from the vehicle. That driver was later pronounced dead by EMS officials, police said.

The other driver was not injured.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

