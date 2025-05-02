Skip to main content
SAPD officer rear-ends car en route to separate crash on NW Side, police say

Car that was struck then hit a second car as a result of crash; one driver hospitalized in stable condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, SAPD, Northwest Side, San Antonio
A San Antonio police officer rear-ended a driver who then hit a separate car late Thursday evening. The officer was responding to a separate car crash call, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer rear-ended a car that then hit another car while en route to a separate crash call on the Northwest Side late Thursday, according to SAPD.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. near Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek.

The officer was responding to a call for a car crash near Alamo Ranch, according to police.

While enroute to the call, the officer rear-ended a white sedan that then hit a black sedan.

A woman in the white sedan was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the black sedan was issued a ticket for not having insurance, police said.

The officer was not injured. It is unclear if the cars were stopped before the crash.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

