SAPD officer rear-ends car en route to separate crash on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer rear-ended a car that then hit another car while en route to a separate crash call on the Northwest Side late Thursday, according to SAPD.
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. near Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek.
Recommended Videos
The officer was responding to a call for a car crash near Alamo Ranch, according to police.
While enroute to the call, the officer rear-ended a white sedan that then hit a black sedan.
A woman in the white sedan was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the black sedan was issued a ticket for not having insurance, police said.
The officer was not injured. It is unclear if the cars were stopped before the crash.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.
Read more: