Memorial crosses at Robb Elementary vandalized, Uvalde police say

UVALDE, Texas – The memorial crosses representing the names of 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School were vandalized, according to a social media post by the Uvalde Police Department.

Authorities didn’t specify when the crosses were vandalized, nor the extent of the damage to the crosses.

“To the families and all those hurting: we see you, we stand with you, and we share your heartbreak,” Uvalde Police Department Chief Homer Delgado said in the post, in part. “The Uvalde Police Department is actively working to identify the individuals responsible.”

KSAT has a crew on the way to Uvalde. We will update the story when more information becomes available.

