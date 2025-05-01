Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Memorial crosses at Robb Elementary vandalized, Uvalde police say

The white wooden crosses bore the names of 19 children and two teachers who were killed on May 24, 2022

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Uvalde, Robb Elementary, Crime

UVALDE, Texas – The memorial crosses representing the names of 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School were vandalized, according to a social media post by the Uvalde Police Department.

Authorities didn’t specify when the crosses were vandalized, nor the extent of the damage to the crosses.

“To the families and all those hurting: we see you, we stand with you, and we share your heartbreak,” Uvalde Police Department Chief Homer Delgado said in the post, in part. “The Uvalde Police Department is actively working to identify the individuals responsible.”

KSAT has a crew on the way to Uvalde. We will update the story when more information becomes available.

More recent Uvalde coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

twitter

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS