Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with Robb Elementary families

UVALDE, Texas – On Tuesday, Uvalde City Council members unanimously approved a settlement agreement with the families of the 19 student victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The settlement was announced last May, along with several lawsuits, days before the two-year mark of the attack, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Councilmembers had convened during an executive session to discuss the matter.

Following the unanimous decision, Mayor Hector Luevano spoke about the council’s decision.

“Nothing can ever make up the losses and harms these families endured on May 24 ... but today’s agreement marks an important step forward in advancing community healing,” Luevano said.

The families’ settlement with the city was reached through a year-long restorative justice process, attorney for the families Josh Koskoff said during a May 2024 press conference.

The agreement, according to Koskoff, activates policy changes from UPD, including:

The implementation of a new “fitness for duty” standard for Uvalde police.

The commitment of enhanced training from UPD.

The settlement also establishes May 24 as an annual Day of Remembrance, calls for the creation of a public memorial at the Plaza, supports mental health services for families and survivors, and brings new developments for children and families in the Uvalde area.

The settlement with the city was capped at $2 million because the families said they didn’t want to bankrupt the city where they still live, and to allow the community to continue to heal. The settlement will be paid from the city’s insurance coverage.

Luevano continued, saying the City of Uvalde will work together with community representatives and the families to establish a permanent memorial for the victims at the city’s plaza.

Luevano said the city would continue its support of the Uvalde Police Department’s Guardian Initiative.

“The agreement affirms the city’s commitment to supporting the Uvalde Police Department’s Guardian Initiative, including enhanced emergency training and evaluation for officers,” Luevano said.

Last September, Uvalde police participated in a three-day training to enhance their response to active shooter situations.

The program aimed at rebuilding trust, restoring credibility and revitalizing community relations following the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24, 2022.

Luevano closed with a call for continued support.

“We look forward to our continued work and continued collaboration with the Robb families to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward,” Luevano said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.