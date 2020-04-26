Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on far North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died and a woman was sent to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on the far North Side.

San Antonio police said the motorcyclist and his passenger were headed northbound on Highway 281 near Bulverde Road when he slammed into an SUV around 2 p.m.

The SUV then crashed into a vehicle in front of it, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger was transported to University Hospital for treatment. Police did not say how seriously she was injured.

No other people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries, police said. The name or age of the motorcyclist has not been released.

Police have not said what factors led to the deadly wreck. The crash backed up traffic on Highway 281 for hours.