78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Uvalde Police Department hosts, participates in nationally-recognized active shooter training

The department held a joint active shooting training with 10 other agencies on Wednesday

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Uvalde Police Department, Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Police Training

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Police Department is continuing its efforts to prepare for tragedy. On Wednesday, the department held a joint active shooter training with 10 surrounding agencies.

The three-day training is part of the department’s Guardian initiative, a program aimed at rebuilding trust, restoring credibility and revitalizing community relations following the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24, 2022.

The agencies took part in “Active Shooter Incident Management Training,” which is a FEMA-funded course that is only offered three times a year for each state.

“Shots are being fired. We are teaching them that you must go in,” Texas A&M Engineer Extension Services Instructor Ari Jimenez said. “Eighty percent of the time, the active shooter is not going to stop. A police officer is the only thing that is going to be able to stop that violator.”

Although officers are seated and tackling the issues virtually on laptops, Jimenez said the protocols they are learning are vital.

“We create this environment where they make the right decisions in the right sequence to save lives,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez stressed the importance of communication during the active shooter training.

“First of all, you don’t want blue on blue. They don’t want to shoot each other,” Jimenez said. “Arrive at the airport. Shots are being fired. I’m in command. I’m engaging,”

Uvalde Police Department Assistant Chief Mike Davis said the virtual training has allowed the agencies to practice 11 different scenarios at different locations in three days.

“On the mental side, being prepared is half the battle, and we’re doing a lot of practical training, so you have to walk before you can run,” Davis said. “We do anticipate doing live scenarios in the future. We do have a training plan for that.”

According to Davis, live training has already taken place at Uvalde schools.

More related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
John Paul Barajas headshot

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Recommended Videos