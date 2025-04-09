KSAT is monitoring costs of Texas grocery staples. Here are the prices we saw in April.

SAN ANTONIO – Between stocks and new tariffs taking effect under the Trump administration, many Texas are worried about how much more expensive their groceries might end up being next time they go shopping.

KSAT has been tracking the staples at the grocery store since January. We will begin posting a list each month of the same 15 items and their cost. We are buying the most affordable items, most of which are generic store brands.

April 2025 H-E-B:

Grocery Prices April 2025 - H-E-B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Grocery Prices April 2025 - H-E-B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Grocery Prices April 2025 - H-E-B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GRAND TOTAL: $49.94

APRIL 2025 WALMART:

Grocery Prices April 2025 - Walmart (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Grocery Prices April 2025 - Walmart (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Grocery Prices April 2025 - Walmart (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GRAND TOTAL: $48.82

If you have been tracking your grocery store bill costs, let us know what adjustments you are making to keep up with price changes.