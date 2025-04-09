Skip to main content
Clear icon
56º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT is monitoring costs of Texas grocery staples. Here are the prices we saw in April.

KSAT is tracking the same 15 items monthly to compare prices

Patty Santos, Reporter

Priscilla Carraman, Manager of Content and Coverage

Tags: Economy, Texas, Finances

SAN ANTONIO – Between stocks and new tariffs taking effect under the Trump administration, many Texas are worried about how much more expensive their groceries might end up being next time they go shopping.

KSAT has been tracking the staples at the grocery store since January. We will begin posting a list each month of the same 15 items and their cost. We are buying the most affordable items, most of which are generic store brands.

April 2025 H-E-B:

Grocery Prices April 2025 - H-E-B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Grocery Prices April 2025 - H-E-B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Grocery Prices April 2025 - H-E-B (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GRAND TOTAL: $49.94

APRIL 2025 WALMART:

Grocery Prices April 2025 - Walmart (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Grocery Prices April 2025 - Walmart (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Grocery Prices April 2025 - Walmart (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GRAND TOTAL: $48.82

If you have been tracking your grocery store bill costs, let us know what adjustments you are making to keep up with price changes.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Priscilla Carraman headshot

Priscilla Carraman is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. She moved into the role after seven years of producing. She was the producer of the "Know My Neighborhood" series — hyperlocal reporting on different neighborhoods in the area. Priscilla started at KSAT as a producer trainee in 2017 after graduating from UTSA.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS