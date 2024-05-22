Families of 19 Uvalde victims to make ‘important announcement’ ahead of two-year mark

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Crosses with the names of shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UVALDE, Texas – The families of 19 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting will hold a press conference on Wednesday, just days before the two-year mark.

The press conference will be held at noon at the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde. KSAT will have a crew at the scene, and the press conference will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Additional information about the press conference is unknown, but a media advisory states the families will be joined by their attornies Josh Koskoff of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder PC, and Erin Rogiers of Guerra LLP.

They will make an “important announcement,” the email states. Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder has represented families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Friday marks two years since the Uvalde shooting when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 students and two teachers.

As nearly 400 law enforcement officials responded to the campus, 33 students and three teachers remained in two adjoining classrooms for 77 minutes, waiting to be rescued.

This year, the Justice Department released a 500-plus page report that cited “cascading failures” in the botched response. The review confirmed with significant authority and evidence that the failures of police and leadership led to a large number of casualties.

In March, an investigation by Austin-based investigator Jesse Prado exonerated City of Uvalde officers who responded. Prado, who was hired by the city, said the department did not commit any wrongdoing or violate any policy in its response.

Instead, Prado placed the blame on lack of communication and crowd control.

Read also: