Uvalde to present results of independent investigation into Robb Elementary shooting on Thursday

FILE - Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting as people visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation's worst mass shootings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde City Council will convene for a special meeting on Thursday as Austin-area investigator Jesse Prado presents his independent investigation into the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24, 2022.

Then-mayor Don McLaughlin announced the investigation in July 2022.

The investigation was supposed to take 60 to 90 days to complete.

In November 2022, the city stated it had no timeline for completing the review. The following month, McLaughlin announced a lawsuit against District Attorney Christina Mitchell because she was withholding information from the city’s independent investigator.

That lawsuit was then refiled in August 2023. At the time, McLaughlin alleged a cover-up happening in the DA’s office because Mitchell’s chief investigator, Shayne Gilland, was “onsite on May 24 at Robb School.”

There hasn’t been much movement since then, aside from a statement by the City of Uvalde on Jan. 25, 2024, in response to the Department of Justice’s report.

The statement reads in part:

“At the same time, the City has undertaken an independent investigation by an experienced former law enforcement detective who is conducting a thorough analysis of the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. We anticipate the results of that investigation will be completed in the coming weeks. As a City, we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure our law enforcement officials have the resources and training they need to keep the people of Uvalde safe.”

