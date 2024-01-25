Uvalde PD took steps to improve response to mass shootings prior to DOJ’s critical incident review, city says

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Police Department took action to improve the way the law enforcement agency responds to crises such as mass shootings prior to the U.S. Department of Justice’s critical incident review of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, the city said in a news release Thursday.

“Prior to receiving the report, the Uvalde Police Department had taken substantial and proactive steps that address a number of recommendations in the report,” the news release said.

Among the recommendations the DOJ report outlined were tactics and equipment, leadership, incident command, and coordination, post-incident response and investigation, public communication during and following the crisis, trauma and support services, school safety and security, and pre-incident planning and preparation.

The news release said among the improvements UPD has made include the purchasing of new equipment to enhance police officers’ capabilities:

Rifle-rated shields

Rifle-rated ballistic helmets

Rifle armor plates

New communications consoles

Telecommunications upgrades

New handheld radios

New patrol vehicles

Advanced door breaching tools

Upgraded security system for the department

New hammer spike equipment for safely breaking glass

A rapid SOS program for enhanced communication

The city said that UPD officers have undergone a combined 1,699 hours of new training since May 2022 including:

Instructor-rated Active Shooter Response training

Instructor-rated Shield Use training

Door Breaching training

Advance Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT)

Active Attack Integrated Response (AAIR) training

Solo Officer Rapid Deployment (SORD) training

Defense Tactics training

New Supervisor training

Texas Association of Property and Evidence Inventory Technicians (TAPEIT) training

Terrorism and Homeland Security training

Incident Command Systems training

Threat Assessment training

FEMA Incident Command, Capabilities, Planning and Response training

Crisis Intervention training

Firearms Instructor training

Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) Public Information Officer training

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Active Attack and Emergency Response Communications and Leadership training

UPD has also added or enhanced more than 12 training programs with Uvalde-area law enforcement, fire and EMS departments in an effort to improve coordination with them, the news release said.

DOJ also plans to provide UPD with additional training.

The news release also said the city is awaiting the results of an independent investigation by an “experienced former law enforcement detective” of UPD’s response to the shooting.

“As a City, we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure our law enforcement officials have the resources and training they need to keep the people of Uvalde safe. The City of Uvalde is continuing to work closely with the families of the victims in an effort to bring our community to a place of healing,” the news release said.