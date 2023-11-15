Mom of Robb Elementary victim begging for return of son’s belongings

UVALDE, Texas – The mother of a Robb Elementary School shooting victim is asking for your help in finding some irreplaceable items that were stolen from her.

Felicha Martinez, mom to Xavier Lopez, had her vehicle broken into on Monday evening while attending a concert at Cowboys Dancehall.

Martinez made several posts online pleading for help from the community to get her stolen items returned, which included her son’s fidget spinner.

She shared with KSAT 12 News that the fidget spinner was given to her on the morning of May 24, 2022, by Xavier, who said he would get it from her later that day.

“So that’s the last thing he touched. That was the last thing he gave me,” Martinez said.

Martinez included a picture of a similar fidget spinner but explained that her son’s had more colors on it, and she didn’t take a photo of it because “I didn’t think I needed to.”

She said her blue tote bag was taken out of her truck with her purse inside. Aside from the spinner, Martinez had items memorializing the 21 lives taken at Robb Elementary.

Martinez is begging whoever took her belongings to return her son’s things and the other items associated with the 21 lives.

“Please, if anybody sees any of these items, just please return them,” Martinez said through tears.

When KSAT 12 News spoke with Martinez, she was sitting at Xavier’s gravesite.

“I’m sitting here apologizing to him again because I feel like I know it had nothing to do with me, but I lost him, and I lost the one thing he gave me. Well, I didn’t lose it. It was taken,” she said through tears.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, nine reports were made for burglary of a vehicle at Cowboys Dancehall Monday, and one was made for theft.