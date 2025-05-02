Skip to main content
Local News

1 shot, 1 injured after fight leads to shooting at far West Side bar, police say

Officers investigating what prompted shooting

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, West Side, Shooting, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot, and another left injured after a fight led to a shooting outside of a bar on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 9200 block of Potranco Road, not far from Highway 151.

A fight broke out in the parking lot of the bar. One person pulled a gun, and a security guard nearby fired shots, according to SAPD.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. Another man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head after being hit with a bottle, police said.

It is currently unclear how many shots were fired or who shot first. Officers were speaking with witnesses at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

KSAT DEALS