Man operating heavy equipment killed in mudslide at Poteet-area sandpit, ACSO says

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at Signal Peak Silica of Atascosa, according to the sheriff’s office

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Tags: Poteet, Atascosa County, ACSO

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was killed during a mudslide at a sandpit near Poteet on Thursday, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

After 9:30 a.m., deputies received a call from Signal Peak Silica of Atascosa at 16760 State Highway 16 in north Atascosa County.

According to authorities, a 30-year-old man was operating heavy equipment at the bottom of a deep sandpit when he was hit by a mudslide.

ACSO said the mudslide turned the equipment over and filled the cab with sand and mud.

The accident immobilized numerous pieces of heavy equipment and made it difficult for first responders to reach the scene, ACSO said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atascosa County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency services worked alongside the Poteet Fire Department in the effort to recover the victim, according to ACSO.

It is unclear what caused the mudslide.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

Sandra Ibarra is an assignments editor at KSAT 12.

