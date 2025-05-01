Man operating heavy equipment killed in mudslide at Poteet-area sandpit, ACSO says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was killed during a mudslide at a sandpit near Poteet on Thursday, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

After 9:30 a.m., deputies received a call from Signal Peak Silica of Atascosa at 16760 State Highway 16 in north Atascosa County.

According to authorities, a 30-year-old man was operating heavy equipment at the bottom of a deep sandpit when he was hit by a mudslide.

ACSO said the mudslide turned the equipment over and filled the cab with sand and mud.

The accident immobilized numerous pieces of heavy equipment and made it difficult for first responders to reach the scene, ACSO said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atascosa County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency services worked alongside the Poteet Fire Department in the effort to recover the victim, according to ACSO.

It is unclear what caused the mudslide.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

