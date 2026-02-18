Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – The aide of U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales who died last year after setting herself on fire separated with her husband after he discovered she had an affair with the congressman, his attorney told KSAT Investigates Wednesday.

The revelation was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News, who spoke with an ex-staffer of Gonzales. The former staffer, who asked not to be named out of fear of retaliation, provided the newspaper a text message from Regina Santos-Aviles in which she acknowledged having an “affair with our boss.”

Bobby Barrera is the attorney for Adrian Aviles, Santos-Aviles’ husband.

“Once that staffer went public with information we were trying to keep confidential, it became necessary for Adrian (Aviles) to respond publicly to the comments that were being made by Tony Gonzales in his denial of this affair,” Barrera told KSAT Investigates, in part.

KSAT Investigates has seen the text message between the ex-staffer and Santos-Aviles but has not been able to independently verify the messages were sent by Santos-Aviles.

Santos-Aviles, 35, was the regional director for Gonzales in his Uvalde office. She started working at the office in 2021.

In a Wednesday statement to the Texas Tribune, Gonzales stopped short of addressing whether he had a romantic relationship with her but said “Santos-Aviles was a kind soul who devoted her life to making the community a better place.”

“It’s shameful that (Republican challenger) Brandon Herrera is using a disgruntled former staffer to smear her memory and score political points, conveniently pushing this out the very day early voting started,” Gonzales told the Texas Tribune. “I am not going to engage in these personal smears and instead will remain focused on helping President Trump secure the border and improve the lives of all Texans.”

Barrera said Aviles knew about the affair, which came to light in June 2024. The couple separated that summer because of the affair, Barrera said. The couple had yet to file for divorce.

“This matter is a personal matter for Adrian and his son,” Barrera said. “For everyone else, it’s an opportunity to destroy the political career of Tony Gonzales.”

Gonzales, 45, is married with six children, according to his Instagram profile.

For months, KSAT Investigates has reported on the fallout from Santos-Aviles’ death on Sept. 14, which the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office ruled to be a suicide. Her death happened at her home in Uvalde and was caught on one of her security cameras.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office denied a request from KSAT and other media outlets for records related to the investigation into Santos-Aviles’ death.

Gonzales, whose Congressional District 23 stretches from San Antonio’s West Side to El Paso, did not publicly comment on her death until KSAT asked him about it days later.

In a statement provided to KSAT Investigates, Gonzales said he was “heartstricken.”

The congressman has not made himself available to KSAT journalists since then. Gonzales has repeatedly refused interviews and questions from KSAT since her death, most recently refusing to answer questions in November.

KSAT and other media outlets were barred from an event Gonzales was set to appear at just days after Santos-Aviles’ death.

The Daily Mail and multiple national outlets reported in September that Gonzales and Santos-Aviles were having an affair, which they said began after she joined the office in 2021.

Days later, at the Texas Tribune Festival, the congressman said he did not know “exactly what happened” in Santos-Aviles’ death.

“... The rumors are completely untruthful,” Gonzales said, but he did not specify what rumors he alluded to. KSAT’s request for clarification went unanswered.

“For him (Tony) to deny publicly what he and his staffers knew to be the truth says a lot about his character,” Barrera told KSAT Investigates.

Gonzales, who is in a contentious bid for reelection, has not responded to KSAT’s requests for comment Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Herrera, who is running against Gonzales in the Republican primary, responded to the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior for anyone, let along a sitting member of Congress,” Herrera posted. “Tony must step down.”

