Death of congressional staffer under investigation by Texas Rangers, Uvalde PD; Rep. Tony Gonzales ‘heart-stricken’

UVALDE, Texas – The weekend death of a congressional staffer for U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales is under investigation by Uvalde police and the Texas Rangers, UPD confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

Uvalde Regional District Director Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, died early Sunday after a Saturday night incident at her home on Geraldine Avenue in Uvalde, a police report obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

Paramedics, firefighters and police responded to Santos-Aviles’ home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance, according to a UPD call sheet.

In a statement to KSAT, Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado called Santos-Aviles’ death a “tragic loss.” He did not provide details of the incident, but noted that there is no indication of foul play.

“We are all heart-stricken by the recent news,” said Rep. Gonzales in a statement to KSAT Investigates. “Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community. She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, where Santos-Aviles’ body was taken after her death, was still investigating the cause and manner of her death Wednesday.

An ME office employee confirmed Santos-Aviles was pronounced dead just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, but declined to tell KSAT where she had died.

According to Santos-Aviles’ LinkedIn page and previous media reports, she left her position as executive director of the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce in November 2021 to serve as the regional director for Rep. Gonzales’ office in Uvalde.

KSAT has also reached out to the Texas Rangers and to the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

