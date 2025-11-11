US Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to answer questions about alleged affair with staffer who died after catching fire

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has refused to answer KSAT Investigates’ questions about his alleged relationship with a staffer who died after setting herself on fire.

On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, died by suicide on Sept. 14 by self-immolation. Merriam-Webster defines self-immolation as a deliberate and willing sacrifice of oneself, often by fire.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Santos-Aviles worked as Gonzales’ Uvalde Regional District director until the time of her death.

Uvalde police, which is investigating her death alongside the Texas Rangers, does not believe anyone else was involved.

>> Congressional staffer for US Rep. Gonzales dies by self-immolation, Bexar County ME’s Office rules

Gonzales, whose district stretches from the West Side of San Antonio to El Paso, did not comment on her death until KSAT asked.

In a statement provided to KSAT Investigates in September, Gonzales said he was “heart-stricken.”

Gonzales has not made himself available for interviews with KSAT journalists since then.

The Daily Mail and multiple national outlets have reported that Gonzales and Santos-Aviles were having an affair, which they say began after she joined the office in 2021.

Many of Gonzales’ constituents have reached out to KSAT Investigates to press the congressman about the allegations.

KSAT Investigates has reached out to Gonzales and his spokesperson, Alyssa Gulick, more than 15 times over nearly two months. KSAT has yet to receive a response.

In September, we reported that KSAT and other media outlets were barred from an event Gonzales was set to appear at just days after Santos-Aviles’ death.

Last week, his office invited KSAT to a Veterans Day event at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

The event was the only opportunity KSAT was given since Sept. 14 to speak with the congressman.

Read the transcript of Gonzales’ conversation with KSAT before the ceremony.

KSAT’s Daniela Ibarra: “Congressman, my name is Daniela Ibarra, I’m with KSAT. We’ve been trying to get a hold of you multiple times.”

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales: “It’s Veterans Day, it’s Veterans Day — I hope you’re talking about veteran’s stuff. Are you talking about veterans’ stuff? If you’re not, you should be talking about veterans’ stuff. It’s a beautiful, beautiful Veterans Day here in San Antonio.”

Ibarra: “We’ve been trying to reach out to you multiple times to ask. Multiple media outlets have reported that you had an affair with Regina Santos-Aviles. Is there any response you have to that?”

Gonzales: “We’re here at Fort Sam, at a ceremony, please have some respect.”

Ibarra: “I understand, but veterans fought for my right to ask you questions.”

Gonzales then walked away for an interview with another news organization.

Gonzales plans to run for another term in Congress. Last month, his campaign announced that he had been endorsed by GOP House leadership.

As for the investigation into Santos-Aviles’ death, KSAT Investigates asked Uvalde police for an update on Monday. We were directed to reach out to the city’s attorney. We followed up on Tuesday afternoon, but have not heard back.

The city of Uvalde is also fighting the release of records relating to her death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.