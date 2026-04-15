City of Pearsall cites worsening conditions as reason for terminating jail deal with Frio County

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The City of Pearsall said it is ending its jail services agreement with Frio County, according to a letter obtained by KSAT Investigates.

In the letter sent to Frio County commissioners, city council members allege non-Pearsall taxpayers are experiencing an unspecified level of favoritism compared to Pearsall residents.

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“Our request is straightforward: the City of Pearsall is seeking the same level of service, benefits and flexibility afforded to the unincorporated areas and other law enforcement agencies that utilize the Frio County Jail,” a portion of the city council’s letter read.

In the letter, council members agreed that they made multiple attempts to discuss the contract with the county but “little to no action has been taken to meaningfully respond to the City’s requests.”

The letter, which was sent on Tuesday, serves as an official notice to the county.

At this time, it is unclear when Pearsall inmates will be transferred from the Frio County Jail and where they would go next.

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In a statement sent to KSAT on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said “conditions and operational changes” at the jail have continued to worsen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City determined that it was necessary to move in a different direction to ensure reliable and efficient services,” the spokesperson said.

According to the City of Pearsall, it is currently working to implement a plan for the inmate housing situation.

The city’s decision prompted Frio County Sheriff Peter Salinas to share his disappointment and concern in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“As a taxpaying citizen of the City of Pearsall and your elected Sheriff, I am deeply concerned about the lack of transparency and the absence of clear plans for addressing the issue of suspected criminals in our city,” Salinas said in the post. “I am now concerned about the potential impact of the city’s decision on the safety and security of our citizens.”

Salinas, the former police chief in Pearsall, said he is fully aware and “navigated the contract and had no problems abiding by it.”

“The agreement for jail services has been in place since 2012, and it has been a successful partnership that has provided law enforcement services to our community without any changes, cost increases, or issues,” Salinas said.

The sheriff said Frio County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS officials will continue to serve the community, despite the city’s decision.

“It is my privilege to serve as your Sheriff, and I am committed to breaking through the unnecessary burdens that the administration is placing on the people who pay their salaries,” Salinas said.

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