Overturned cement truck closes part of Wurzbach Parkway in both directions on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – An overturned cement truck has closed part of Wurzbach Parkway in both directions just north of the San Antonio International Airport.

It is unclear when or how the crash occurred, but a KSAT crew at the scene observed the truck on its side near the median.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Wurzbach Parkway are closed due to cement spilling from the crash.

Traffic going east is being diverted at Highway 281, while those traveling west are exiting at Jones Maltsberger Road.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was not injured, according to San Antonio police.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.