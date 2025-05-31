Authorities ID teen killed after falling out of bed of pickup truck on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 15-year-old boy who police said died after falling out of the bed of a truck on the East Side.

Deon Joseph died from cranial cerebral injuries, the medical examiner’s office said on Friday night. His death was ruled an accident.

Park police and San Antonio police officers responded to a call around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, located in the 1000 block of Upland Drive.

A juvenile female, whose age is unknown, was driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram with four teens in the bed when Joseph fell out.

The driver called 911 and waited until emergency medical services arrived, but left before police could take a statement, according to SAPD.

Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary report, police located the vehicle and are investigating the case.

