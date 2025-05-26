Teen killed after falling out of bed of pickup truck on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy is dead after falling out of the bed of a truck on the East Side on Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

Park Police and SAPD officers responded to a call at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex around 5:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Upland Drive.

A juvenile female, whose age is unknown, was driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram with four teens in the bed when the 15-year-old boy fell out.

The driver called 911 and waited until emergency medical services arrived, but left before police could take a statement, according to SAPD.

The teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located the vehicle and are investigating the case further, according to a preliminary report.