Crime Stoppers seeking tips into fatal West Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help with information leading to an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month on the West Side.

On Sunday, May 11, 38-year-old Jesus Hernandez Montes was crossing the street inside a crosswalk when he was hit by a dark colored truck, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South General McMullen and West Commerce Street.

The driver fled from the scene. Montes was pronounced dead at the hospital. His cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

