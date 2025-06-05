2 students expelled from Central Catholic following sexual misconduct investigation, school says

SAN ANTONIO – Two Central Catholic students were expelled from the high school and three other students were disciplined after it launched an investigation into assault claims made by a now-former student-athlete.

The school announced the expulsions and discipline on Wednesday night, more than a week after the student-athlete’s father spoke to KSAT in his first TV interview on May 29.

KSAT Investigates is not identifying the man to protect his teenage son’s identity.

The victim’s father alleged that some of his son’s soccer teammates threw his son into a locker, bullied, hazed and assaulted him over several months.

According to the school, one of the expelled students involved in the alleged “sexual assault” was a senior who was not allowed to graduate from Central Catholic. The second student, a lower-grade student at Central Catholic, was also kicked off campus and is ineligible for readmission, the school said Wednesday.

School administration also said “appropriate disciplinary action” was taken against three additional students.

It is unclear what kind of specific discipline the three non-expelled students are facing. KSAT Investigates emailed a Central Catholic spokesperson for additional information, but the school has yet to respond to the station’s request.

“Bullying, hazing or violations of law are not tolerated and have no place at Central Catholic High School,” the school said in a statement, in part. “The Board of Directors is committed to Central Catholic’s mission of providing an education in the Catholic Marianist tradition, teaching young men to serve others, establish justice and ensure peace to all of God’s creatures.”

In a statement to KSAT Investigates on Wednesday, Jesse Guerra, the attorney representing the victim, said it is “unbelievable” that this is the first time Central Catholic is addressing hazing culture.

“At a minimum, had they instituted this simple measure, it could have likely prevented the suffering my client and other students endured,” Guerra’s statement said, in part. “The bottom line is that there needs to be a zero tolerance policy in place at all time(s) without preferential treatment for those individuals that violate students’ rights. And a policy without enforcement is completely meaningless!”

The San Antonio Police Department previously told KSAT Investigates that detectives are investigating a report of indecency with a child involving two students of a local high school.

Last week, a Round Rock police spokesperson also confirmed to KSAT Investigates that the agency is investigating the allegations alongside SAPD.

