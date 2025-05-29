Man says Central Catholic soccer player put genitals on son’s face amid months of bullying

SAN ANTONIO – Members of a state championship-winning boys soccer team at Central Catholic are being accused of bullying, harassment and indecent assault of a teammate over several months.

KSAT Investigates has confirmed two police departments are investigating allegations made by a 15-year-old now-former student of the prominent San Antonio private school.

KSAT Investigates is not naming or showing the man to protect his teenage son’s identity.

“You do everything you can to protect your children,” the father told KSAT Investigates.

The father originally enrolled his son at Central Catholic, his alma mater, where he believed the 15-year-old would grow as a student and athlete.

“I told him, ‘It doesn’t matter what you tell me because one day you’re going to thank me,’” the boy’s father said. “And I just sent him into the lion’s den.”

His son accused some of his Central Catholic teammates of throwing him into a locker, among other allegations.

“I couldn’t believe the things he was telling me,” said the boy’s father once he learned about what his son went through.

“The boys held him down against his will in the chair and that young man dropped his pants and he went up and he put his penis in my son’s face,” said the 15-year-old’s father. He claimed this happened to his son more than once.

San Antonio police told KSAT Investigates that detectives are investigating a report of indecency with a child involving two students of a local high school.

“On multiple different occasions throughout the last several months, the suspect has indecently exposed himself to the victim,” the SAPD report states.

In March, Central Catholic’s soccer team won a state championship.

The 15-year-old traveled to Round Rock, where his father said he shared a room with an accused bully.

“That guy dropped his pants and had a hard-on,” said the boy’s father. “And [my son] woke and that guy’s penis was touching his cheek.”

A Round Rock police spokesperson confirmed to KSAT Investigates that the agency is investigating the allegations alongside SAPD.

“Do you think Central Catholic knew?” KSAT Investigates asked the boy’s father.

“The coach certainly knew that my son was being bullied, at least, and that he should have never ever put him in the room with my son at a minimum,” the boy’s father said.

The family hired attorney Jesse Guerra to look into taking legal action.

“I want Central Catholic to know that they will no longer be able to hide behind a cross and a Hail Mary prayer,” Guerra said.

KSAT Investigates asked Central Catholic school officials to discuss the allegations, but the school declined the request.

In a written statement, school president Jason Longoria said Central Catholic took immediate action when they learned about the allegations, including cooperating with law enforcement.

“However, we want to be clear: bullying, hazing, and harassment have no place at Central Catholic and are not tolerated,” Longoria said in a statement. “This incident is not reflective of our student body or the values we work to instill every day.”

Guerra and his client are pushing for an investigation and a suspension of the Buttons’ next boys soccer season.

The boy’s father acknowledged this as a difficult request to make, especially since his son helped Central Catholic secure its 10th all-time state championship two months earlier.

“There’s some things that are more important than winning and than soccer,” the boy’s father said.

