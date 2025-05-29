‘It’s already paying for itself’: Boerne ISD pays nearly $18K for communication audit & auditor’s travel expenses

BOERNE, Texas – After a months-long wait and a ruling from the state attorney general’s office, the Boerne Independent School District provided KSAT Investigates a copy of an 85-page communication audit.

The report describes the district’s strengths and weaknesses in communicating with staff, parents and the community.

Amanda Reyes says the small-town feel and rustic charm aren’t the only qualities that brought her family to Boerne.

“We actually moved to Boerne because of the school district,” she said. “We wanted our kids to go to school here.”

Several of her children have attended schools in the Boerne ISD.

“I do like that they have great communication,” Reyes said of the district. “The kids get a good education. I feel like they’re knowledgeable at the end of their school year.

Boerne ISD’s Executive Director of Communications, Maggie Dominguez, said the district knows others don’t feel the same way.

“Time and time again, communications was a pain point for members of our community,” Dominguez said.

It’s why the district hired the National School Public Relations Association to run an audit.

Records obtained by KSAT Investigators show it cost the district and taxpayers $17,982.52. That includes the cost of the audit and $944.52 to cover the travel expenses of the auditor, Tim Carroll.

KSAT Investigates asked Dominguez how the district justifies the cost.

“Well, we justify that price tag because it’s already paying for itself over and over,” said Dominguez. “People weren’t coming to us before the audit and telling us what the issues were. This audit helped us dig down and get to the bottom of it. I don’t think that it’s appropriate for every school district, but for our school district, it was necessary, yeah.”

The audit outlined 10 key recommendations, which include standardizing communication with all parents, increasing community engagement online, and improving internal communications to build trust among district employees.

Reyes praises the district for doing its job.

“I think communication is important,” Reyes said.

