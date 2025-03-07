Central Catholic HS boys' soccer captures state championship with win over Dallas Parish Episcopal

(Copyright 2025 by Komet Communications - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Once again, the Central Catholic High School boys’ soccer team ended its season as the best TAPPS Class 6A team in Texas.

The Buttons captured their 10th state championship Friday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex with a resounding 4-0 victory over Dallas Parish Episcopal.

Goals from Brandon Thomas, Andres Bacho, Caple Esquivel and Vicente Sandoval highlighted the team’s depth and offensive talent.

Before its appearance in Friday’s state title match, Central Catholic dominated district play, winning the district title with an undefeated record.

Friday’s victory marked the Buttons' third consecutive state final appearance, adding to a legacy that includes four consecutive state titles from 2017 to 2020.

