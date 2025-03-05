Taft girls' soccer makes history with District 28-6A trifecta

SAN ANTONIO – The Taft girls’ soccer team (15-4) has gone undefeated in 14-straight contests after their most recent 6-0 win over Harlan.

Tuesday’s win also secured the Raiders’ third-straight District 28-6A title — a feat never been done before by a Northside girls’ soccer team.

Last season, Taft came up one game short of advancing to the Class 6A state tournament.

Many, including Taft, didn’t think they’d match last year’s success after losing a key group of seniors.

However, notching back-to-back-to-back district trophies is the first sign that the Raiders should be seen again as contenders in 6A.

“It’s exciting,” said Taft senior goalkeeper Madissyn Harris. “No one else has won three years straight, and I’m just incredibly proud of my team and where we’ve been able to build this team.”

Next, the Raiders will try and eclipse 16 wins, which hasn’t been done before in program history.

After that, the goal is making it to state.

“I feel we have a really good chance this year. I’m incredibly proud of where we’re heading,” said St. Mary’s University commit Harris.

Harris has been a standout player for Taft, and head coach Scott Davis praised his four-year goalkeeper after she achieved her 12th clean sheet of the season.

“We’ve had good goalies in the past,” said Davis. “But not one that comes in and sets the tone for the team and bails us out a lot.”

