Preston Meyer takes helm of Reagan football program

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District promoted Reagan defensive coordinator Preston Meyer as the Rattlers’ next head football coach.

The promotion came approximately a month after former head coach Lyndon Hamilton announced his departure from the Rattlers’ program following a 12-year stint.

Meyer, who graduated from Sabinal in 1994, played linebacker at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor from 1999 to 2002.

Introducing our next Head Coach, Preston Meyer. We’re excited to see where he takes us next. The standard remains high— let’s get to work! #StrikeEm 🐍 🏈 pic.twitter.com/UqivFcgycC — Reagan Football (@SAReaganFball) March 4, 2025

Meyer had an illustrious career with the Crusaders, finishing his career as UMHB’s all-time leader in tackles, sacks and interception return yards.

The defensive guru was a part of the Crusaders’ first NCAA Championship qualifying team and the first group to win the American Southwest Conference Championship.

After his playing career ended, Meyer made coaching stops at Killeen Ellison and Temple before landing at Brandeis High School. He spent 16 years on the Broncos’ coaching staff.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Meyer later joined Reagan in 2021 as an assistant coach for both football and track.

In four years as an assistant under Hamilton, the Rattlers had winning records and playoff appearances each season with two District 28-6A titles.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

More related coverage on KSAT: