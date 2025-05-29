BCSO deputy-turned-office assistant suspended for sexual comments, touching female deputy without consent

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy, who was later reclassified as a civilian employee, was suspended for making sexual comments to female deputies and for touching one of them without consent, county discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Office assistant Dewayne Maresh was suspended for 17 days in late September 2024 for rule violations, including sexual harassment and interference with the duties of other employees, according to records.

A BCSO spokesperson confirmed to KSAT Investigates this week that Maresh was a deputy at the time of both incidents. He moved to a civilian office assistant position last year.

In September 2023, investigators also discovered that Maresh made inappropriate sexual comments to a female deputy and touched her without her consent, records show.

Months later, in December 2023, Maresh was accused by a second female deputy of making inappropriate sexual comments to her.

The female deputy stepped away from her post at a command center because Maresh had made her feel “unsafe and uncomfortable,” Maresh’s suspension records show.

Maresh, who has worked for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since 2006, was originally given a proposed suspension of 30 days. According to records, the suspension was later shortened to 17 days after a hearing.

BCSO lieutenant suspended for misplacing reports on Maresh incident

Weeks after Maresh was suspended, BCSO Lieutenant Darren Williams received a five-day suspension for failing to report Maresh’s September 2023 incident up the chain of command, according to records.

An internal affairs investigation found that Williams also misplaced the reports of the first incident.

Williams was originally given a proposed 15-day suspension, which was later shortened to five days after a hearing, records show.

Williams has also worked for BCSO since 2006.

The suspensions of Maresh and Williams were included among dozens of BCSO discipline records released by the agency this month, following a public information request from KSAT Investigates.

