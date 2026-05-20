Hill Country man tied to Austin murder arrested in Cibolo, CPD says

Sean Walton, 24, is in the Guadalupe County jail on a bond north of $1,000,000.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A Hill Country man wanted for murder was discovered by law enforcement cameras and taken into custody on May 10 by the Cibolo Police Department.

Sean Walton, 24, of Burnet, is accused of a murdering a man who worked the front desk at a Budget Inn in Austin on May 8, according to the City of Austin.

Walton pulled out a gun and shot Se Hun after an apparent argument, City of Austin said. He passed away at a local hospital a week later.

After the shooting, authorities said they saw Walton flee the scene in a vehicle and issued an arrest warrant on him.

A license plate reader located Walton vehicle near the 700 block of Cibolo Valley Drive, between FM 1103 and Borgfeld Road, on May 10 by CPD and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Guadalupe County jail the same day on a bond more than $1.3 million.

In addition to murder, jail records show Walton faces five more charges in three separate counties:

Aggravated assault - Travis County

Unlawful possession of a firearm - Burnet County

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - Burnet County

Possession of marijuana - Guadalupe County

Possession of a controlled substance - Guadalupe County

He has remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon.

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