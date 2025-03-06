Here are a few ideas for Spring Break fun across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT asked families on social media for ideas on how to keep their children entertained on a budget during spring break. Some mentioned camping, basketball at the park and trips to the library.

The kids we talked to were just as happy being outside and not having to go to school.

Here’s a list of events the SAPL has going on starting this weekend.

Pop Madness

Saturday, March 8, at Central Library

Pop Madness is a FREE Pop Culture Convention hosted by the San Antonio Public Library. It features authors, artists, anime, crafts, cosplay contests and more. This event is fun for all ages, and family activities include a bubble party, family-themed escape rooms, a tween cosplay contest, and crafts!

Family Crafts: Rock Painting

Sunday, March 9, at Schaefer Branch Library

Join us for some fun with rock painting. We will provide all the supplies. All ages are welcome, but an adult must accompany children.

STEAMFest

Tuesday, March 11, at Tobin at Oakwell Library

STEAMfest is an engaging and dynamic program designed for children ages 6-12 to discover the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. This hands-on program is perfect for curious minds eager to explore, create and have fun. No prior experience in STEAM is required — just bring your imagination and enthusiasm!

Pequeño Pop-up Play at Elmendorf Lake Park!

Tuesday, March 11, at Elmendorf Lake Park

Join the Library’s Little Read Wagon team for a mini version of our Let’s Play! Program. We’ll bring a small selection of our favorite play materials for you and your little one to enjoy. Drop in between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for a playful time! Designed for young children (infants through age five) and their families.

Movie Night@McCreless-Wicked

Tuesday, March 11, at McCreless Branch Library

Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman with green skin, and Galinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. This movie is rated PG. Popcorn and light refreshments will be provided.

Spring Break Movie-Kung Fu Panda 4

Wednesday, March 12, at Collins Garden Branch Library

Spend the afternoon at the library watching the latest entry in the popular Kung Fu Panda film series.

Lupita’s Brown Ballet Come to Life

Thursday, March 13, at Westfall Branch Library and Encino Branch Library

Join us for a magical and interactive experience as Steena Hernandez, author of Lupita’s Brown Ballet Slippers, brings her heartwarming story to life! Tanesha Payne, a professional dancer, will embody Lupita’s journey through dance, inspiring young audiences to embrace their own creativity and dreams. Families will enjoy a live reading, dance demonstrations, and interactive movement activities, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. This engaging and immersive event is perfect for kindergarten through 3rd-grade children and their caregivers!

Pequeno Pop-Up Play at Dellview Park!

Thursday, March 13, at Dellview Park

Join the Library’s Little Read Wagon team at the playground for a mini version of our Let’s Play! Program. We’ll bring a small selection of our favorite play materials for you and your little one to enjoy. Drop in any time between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for a playful time! Designed for young children (infants through age five) and their families.

Let’s Create: Arts & Crafts Friday

Friday, March 14, at Thousand Oaks Branch Library

Relax after a busy Spring Break week with a fun and easy craft activity. Recommended for school-aged children.

Plant Swap

Saturday, March 15, at Semmes Branch Library

Bring plants to share and take them home. Plants should be well-watered and pest- and disease-free. Clippings, seeds, pots, watering cans and other plant supplies are also welcome. If possible, label your plants.

Crafts and free giveaways are available while supplies last.

Here is a list of Bexar County parks to explore over Spring Break.