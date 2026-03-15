Big Bend National Park closing Chisos Basin for 2 years

Visitors planning to visit Chisos Basin at Big Bend National Park need to know about a planned upcoming two-year closure.

Thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, two major construction projects are scheduled to begin May 1 and run through mid-2028.

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If the schedule holds, access to the Chisos Basin Lodge, Basin Road, campground, restaurant, visitor center and surrounding trails would be temporarily suspended while crews replace the aging lodge and upgrade critical water infrastructure.

Why is Chisos Basin closing for two years?

The closure is tied to two major projects planned for the Chisos Basin area of Big Bend National Park.

The main reason is the replacement of the aging Chisos Mountains Lodge, which was built in 1964. Decades of foundation movement caused by unstable clay soils have damaged the structure’s walls, roof, windows and building systems, making continued repairs impractical.

Park planners determined the best long-term solution is to construct a new lodge within the same footprint that can better handle modern visitation and operate more efficiently.

At the same time, crews are scheduled to replace aging water infrastructure that serves the basin, including a three-mile pipeline that carries water from Oak Spring into the developed area. Many of these lines date back to the 1950s and have exceeded their useful life.

Because the basin sits at the end of a single access road and construction will occur throughout the developed area, nearby lodging, the campground and surrounding trailheads will be off-limits once work starts.

Amenities impacted by Big Bend Chisos Basin closure

If construction begins as scheduled, the Chisos Basin area of Big Bend National Park would be temporarily closed to visitors while work takes place.

Because the basin sits at the end of a single access road and serves as a hub for lodging, dining, and several popular trails, several facilities and visitor amenities would be affected:

Basin Junction access to Chisos Basin

Chisos Mountains Lodge and surrounding lodging units

Basin Campground

Chisos Basin Visitor Center

Chisos Basin restaurant and camper store

If you want to stay at the historic lodge before it closes, there are only a few dates left in April 2026 (as of May 13, 2026), so book as soon as possible. The last day for Chisos Basin Campground is April 30.

Aerial view of Chisos Basin wth the historic lodge and amenities. (NPS)

Trials impacted by Big Bend Chisos Basin closure

Chisos Basin trails impacted during this two-year closure at Big Bend National Park include:

Window Trail

Window View Trail

Lost Mine Trail & Peak

Emory Trail & Peak

Basin Loop

Boot Canyon

Pinnacles Trail

Visitors can still access High Chisos Trails such as Juniper Canyon (13 miles) or Blue Creek Trails (5.5 miles). The 30-mile-long Outer Mountain Loop will still be open to backpackers.

South Rim Vista at Big Bend National Park. (NPS)

What is open during the Chisos Basin closure?

While the Chisos Basin might be one of Big Bend National Park’s most popular sections, the park itself will remain open. This gives visitors a chance to explore other trails, especially if they’ve already seen the Window View and experienced Chisos Basin.

The National Park Service said on its Big Bend National Park website, “Big Bend National Park remains open throughout this project. Only the Chisos Basin area of the park will be affected. Over 800,000 acres and hundreds of miles of scenic drives (paved/unpaved), developed and primitive campsites, river access, and over 150 miles of hiking trails will remain open for visitors from around the world to enjoy.”

Despite initial reports that Big Bend National Park would get a border wall spanning more than 100 miles of the pristine wilderness, those plans have been changed as of early 2026 to only technological border solutions, not a physical wall.

Santa Elena Canyon of Big Bend National Park will remain open during the Chisos Basin project. (NPS)

Check the Big Bend National Park alerts before visiting

We know Texans love our national parks, and Big Bend is one of the most iconic for many reasons.

If you are planning a Big Bend National Park trip between now and 2028, check the Chisos Basin Improvement Projects website section. As work moves along, certain amenities might reopen to guests.

The work at Big Bend National Park won’t impact Big Bend Ranch State Park next door. Plus, you still have an expansive section of the Big Bend Dark Sky Reserve to check out.

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