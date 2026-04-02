3 arrested, 8 others detained after deputies uncover North Side gambling operation, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed a gambling operation on the North Side where three people were arrested and dozens of illegal machines were recovered.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Alissa Nadyne Arenas, 23; Kambry Renee Ybarra, 27, and Anthony Vera.

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BCSO’s Organized Crime Division and the Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on Tuesday at 443 West Hildebrand Avenue for suspected organized gambling.

Deputies found a total of 50 gambling machines at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Eight others, who were detained at the scene, received citations.

Arenas, Vera and Ybarra were all charged with gambling promotion, possession of a gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia and engaging in organized crime, BCSO said.

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