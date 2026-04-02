Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘Door Kick Challenge’ causing damage, concern in Seguin neighborhood
What’s open, closed on Easter in the San Antonio area
Game room owner says she thought business was legal following BCSO raid
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to crack down on 'bad landlords.' First he has to find them
Campers keep Easter tradition alive at Brackenridge Park despite cold, rainy weather
BCSO: Man arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle, hitting bystander’s car in west Bexar County

Local News

3 arrested, 8 others detained after deputies uncover North Side gambling operation, BCSO says

Deputies say they found 50 gambling machines at the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed a gambling operation on the North Side where three people were arrested and dozens of illegal machines were recovered.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Alissa Nadyne Arenas, 23; Kambry Renee Ybarra, 27, and Anthony Vera.

>> READ MORE: Game room owner says she thought business was legal following BCSO raid

BCSO’s Organized Crime Division and the Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on Tuesday at 443 West Hildebrand Avenue for suspected organized gambling.

Deputies found a total of 50 gambling machines at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Eight others, who were detained at the scene, received citations.

Arenas, Vera and Ybarra were all charged with gambling promotion, possession of a gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia and engaging in organized crime, BCSO said.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...