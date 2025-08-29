Skip to main content
Cattle Country Music Festival announces 2026 return to ‘The Boot’ ranch

The festival promised to feature some top-tier country music talent

Returning to Gonzales, Texas, is the Cattle Country Music Festival set for April 10-12 next year. ( Cattle Country Music Festival , Copyright Cattle Country Music Festival)

GONZALES, Texas – The Cattle Country Music Festival has announced its return for the third consecutive year, according to a news release.

The festival will take place from April 10 to April 12, 2026, at a 400-acre ranch called “The Boot” in Gonzales, Texas.

Although the lineup has not yet been released, the festival promised to feature some top-tier country music talent.

The ranch stretches three miles on the Guadalupe River. The release said it’s only an hour from Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

In addition to the Hill Country surroundings, the ranch features several swimming areas where guests can cool off.

The festival offers general admission and VIP camping areas, as well as tents in the Glamping Village, which features a private lounge.

Spaces to park an RV and amenities are also expected to be available.

