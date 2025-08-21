First round of headliners announced for 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Rodeo tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officially announced some of its headline performers for when the rodeo returns in 2026.

The rodeo will kick off on Feb. 12 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds, wrapping up on March 1.

Four performers — country music artists Ty Myers, Shenandoah, Miranda Lambert and Shane Smith & the Saints — are all expected to take the rodeo stage next February.

Here’s the performance schedules announced so far:

Ty Myers – Noon on Saturday, Feb. 14

Shenandoah – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16 (Retro Rodeo Night)

Miranda Lambert – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Shane Smith & the Saints – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Finals)

Lambert has performed at the rodeo multiple times, including in 2008, 2011 and 2012. Shane Smith & the Saints performed at the 2024 rodeo.

