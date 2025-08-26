New 1,700-acre state park to be developed in Uvalde County, TPWD says

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – More wilderness will be available to explore in the Hill Country in the coming months, thanks to a land acquisition from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

Bear Creek State Park, a 1,720-acre park purchased for $33.5 million, is located in Uvalde County, TPWD said in a Monday news release.

The park will be developed through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.

According to TPWD, this is a $1 billion endowment fund, which was approved by voters in 2023 to create dedicated funding for the development of state parks.

“This latest land purchase is another feather in the cap of the department for their efforts to provide more public spaces for Texans to recreate in the outdoors,” said Paul Foster, Chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. “Combined with the previous additions, Texas has added more than 6,800 acres of new parkland since January.”

The department said a due diligence and feasibility review of the property was done after being informed of its availability. The park was found to be an excellent candidate due to its natural and recreational features, TPWD said.

The site provides access to the Frio River, Spring Creek and Bear Creek. Additionally, natural features like streams, canyons, Cypress and Live Oak trees act as an idyllic landscape for visitors.

TPWD said a variety of species, both flora and fauna, live in the area. Some of them are endangered and rare, such as the Golden Warbler.

Input from the public will allow TPWD to develop a plan of action for the property, including recreational opportunities, milestones and a potential opening date.

“Texas is home to more than 640,000 acres of state parks and natural areas for Texas families to enjoy all the majestic views and activities our state has to offer,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The acquisition of Bear Creek State Park will provide Texans access to the Frio River, along with streams, canyons, and hiking trails for visitors to explore. I encourage all Texans and out-of-state visitors to witness our beautiful Texas parks up close.”

