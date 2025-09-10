Paranormal Fest returns to San Antonio this month

Paranormal Fest will be held at Victoria's Black Swan Inn on Sept.21.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially spooky season, and if you’re looking for a good scare, this upcoming festival may be right for you.

Curious Twins Paranormal will host its eighth annual Paranormal Fest on Sept. 20 at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, located at 1006 Holbrook Road.

Attendees will be given tours of the 1867 historic home on the 1842 Battle of Salado site.

The festival will include lectures, workshops, vendor markets and food trucks, according to a news release.

Paranormal Fest will be held at Victoria's Black Swan Inn on Sept. 21. (Curious Twins Paranormal)

Paranormal Fest will also include guest speakers and local and regional paranormal investigator teams.

The festival is scheduled for 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Tickets for people ages 16 and up are available for $59 during presale, and tickets for children ages 4 through 15 are $15 during presale. Prices increase for ticket purchases at the gate.

There will also be a bus tour to Yorktown Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 21. Tickets for the tour are $188.

For more information on a complete list of guest speakers, tickets and the festival schedule, click here.

