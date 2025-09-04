Halloween festivities will return to San Antonio Zoo as part of annual ZOO BOO! celebration

The San Antonio Zoo’s annual ZOO BOO! celebration will return in September.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual ZOO BOO! celebration will return in September.

Guests of all ages can visit the 39th annual celebration from Sept. 20 through Oct. 31, according to a news release. Festivities include trick-or-treating, live entertainment and interactive animal encounters.

Daily trick-or-treating will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 20 through Oct. 30.

All candy handed out during trick-or-treating is eco-friendly and contains sustainably sourced palm oil, the release said.

“This is part of a larger initiative to support rainforest ecosystems and the animals that rely on them,” the release said.

ZOO BOO! Dog Day! dog costume contest and dog-friendly trick-or-treating will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Other ZOO BOO! events and activities include:

Reimagined Día de los Muertos Plaza

Spider House activation (John and Greli Less Butterfly Rainforest) featuring interactive animal encounters with an assortment of real-life spiders

Six brand-new sugar skull animal sculptures with candy stations

Extended zoo hours until 9 p.m. and special activities on Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31

“ZOO BOO! will offer an unforgettable family experience like no other,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We are very excited about being open on Halloween night, and everything new. This year’s celebration will be bigger and better than ever!”

ZOO BOO! is included with standard zoo admission. For more information, click here.

