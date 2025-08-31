Looking for Halloween frights? Explore haunted houses this fall in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for thrills this Halloween season?

If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall.

Now that fall is quickly approaching, take a look at the most popular scary attractions happening in and around San Antonio, if you dare:

13th Floor

One of San Antonio’s favorite haunted houses is scheduled to return from Sept. 13 to Nov. 9.

This year, 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio will feature two terrifying themes, the Legend of the Donkey Lady and the Bloodshed.

The Donkey Lady attraction is a horror-themed experience set in the eerie, abandoned ruins of an old terminal and junkyard.

It centers around the legend of the Donkey Lady, who the 13th Floor says was believed to be burned alive and cursed to wander with scorched skin and hoof-like hands.

The Bloodshed will take you inside an abandoned city morgue, where rusted tables and mysterious machinery set the stage for horror.

Stalked by the carver, a butcher turned monster, those who dare to enter must navigate his “maze of madness.”

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

From Sept. 6 to Nov. 2, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will transform into an immersive horror experience with four new haunted mazes, pulse-pounding live shows and fear-filled scare zones.

SAW: Legacy of Terror, will allow guests to face Jigsaw’s twisted traps in a chilling survival challenge.

Cinema Slasher, inspired by the popular maze at Knott’s Scary Farm, plunges guests into a nightmarish movie reel where classic horror movie themes come to life.

Other mazes include Hexenhaus, featuring a cursed witch’s cottage and Nosferatu, a silent-film vampire nightmare lurking in the shadows.

A haunted attraction pass is required to access the mazes. Fright Fest will take over Six Flags during the evening and there will be less frightening fun during the day at Tricks and Treats: Daytime Family Fun and Oktoberfest.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio

Howl-O-Scream returns with scarier experiences, including six free haunted houses, eight free immersive scare zones and an evening filled with twisted experiences.

From Sept. 12 to Nov. 1, fan-favorite haunts make their return, including Bunny Bradley’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Milton Creek Manor, the Swamp at Blackwater Bayou, Zombie Horde Dis-Assembly Line and Atlantis: The Cursed Chasm.

The Till Death Do Us Party is also set to return this year. The attraction is an eerie enchantment of a party zone where the celebration of a wedding takes a chilling turn.

SeaWorld’s Spooktacular, running from Sept. 4 to Nov. 2, is a kid-friendly event that will feature a hay maze with Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Ports o’ Skull and in-park trick-or-treating.

For more information for SeaWorld’s Halloween festivities, click here.

Sinister Harvest Haunted Attraction

Sinister Harvest Haunted Attraction, located at 211 West College Avenue in Devine, Texas, features a haunted schoolhouse that was established in 1905 and closed in the 1970s.

Those ready to face the terror will navigate the barnyard outside the school, dodging deranged serial killers before facing the assortment of horrors lurking inside the schoolhouse.

The haunted attraction will be open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 1, operating from 8 p.m. to midnight. It will also be open on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 8-10 p.m.

The owner told KSAT the attraction will be raising money for veterans this year. Sinister Harvest Haunted Attraction will also host the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center on Oct. 3.

General admission tickets are $20 per person.

Click here for more information on the spooky attraction.

Haunting tours

The San Antonio Ghost Tours will take you to the most haunted locations in downtown San Antonio.

Ghost City tours include the Alamo, haunted hotels, the Spanish Governor’s Palace, the San Fernando Cathedral and the haunted railroad tracks of San Antonio.

There are different tours hosted around San Antonio that can take you into a world of ghostly happenings and terrifying histories. Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours share all the spooky history of the city.

If you’re planning to attend to any of these spooky places, make sure to share your adventures on KSAT Connect.

This list will be updated as more attractions announce opening dates.

