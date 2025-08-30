San Pedro Playhouse to host interactive ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ screenings this October

"A Very Rocky Halloween" event happening at San Pedro Playhouse

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to do the time warp again!

San Pedro Playhouse will host “A Very Rocky Halloween” to celebrate the 1980s cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 31.

The event features two interactive screenings of the film, at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The theater said that the event is only for individuals 18 and older, “due to the film’s mature content and audience participation traditions.”

"A Very Rocky Halloween" event at San Pedro Playhouse (KSAT 2025)

Tickets start at $55 for general admission and $75 for VIP, which includes a drink ticket, early access and a prop bag.

Attendees can also enjoy a costume contest, activations, food trucks and a full bar.

