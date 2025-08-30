Skip to main content
Clear icon
97º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Pedro Playhouse to host interactive ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ screenings this October

2 screenings of the cult classic are scheduled for Halloween night

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

"A Very Rocky Halloween" event happening at San Pedro Playhouse (KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to do the time warp again!

San Pedro Playhouse will host “A Very Rocky Halloween” to celebrate the 1980s cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 31.

Recommended Videos

The event features two interactive screenings of the film, at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The theater said that the event is only for individuals 18 and older, “due to the film’s mature content and audience participation traditions.”

"A Very Rocky Halloween" event at San Pedro Playhouse (KSAT 2025)

Tickets start at $55 for general admission and $75 for VIP, which includes a drink ticket, early access and a prop bag.

Attendees can also enjoy a costume contest, activations, food trucks and a full bar.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos