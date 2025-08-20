Spirit Halloween stores now open in San Antonio this 2025 season

Spirit Halloween stores are opening in several locations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Ready for spooky season? October is only two months away and Spirit Halloween is reopening stores across the United States, including San Antonio.

Some San Antonio locations are already open with more coming later this month and in September.

Here is the full list of San Antonio area stores:

Southwest Military: Currently open at 181 Southwest Military Drive.

Wonderland: Currently open at Wonderland of the Americas at 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

Bandera and Huebner: Currently open at 6808 Huebner Road.

Thousand Oaks: Currently open at 2945 Thousand Oaks Drive.

Universal City: Currently open at 3150 Pat Booker Road.

City Base: Opening this August with no set date at 3142 South East Military Drive.

Walzem: Opening this August with no set date at 5464 Walzem Road, Suite 3.

Marshall Road: Opening this August with no set date at 2502 Summit Church Road.

Westover: Opening in September with no set date at 8331 State Highway 151, Suite 102.

Rolling Oaks Mall: Opening date unspecified at Rolling Oaks Mall at 6909 North Loop 1604 East.

