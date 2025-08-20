Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

SA Picks

Vote for your favorite restaurants, businesses in the San Antonio area for SA Picks 2025

Final voting period is Aug. 20-Sept. 12

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – You nominated. Now it’s time to vote.

KSAT revealed the finalists for SA Picks on Tuesday, and now the final voting period is open!

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<

In the nomination period, we asked you to name San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories. Each category was then narrowed down to three to eight finalists, based on the number of nominations.

From now through Sept. 12, you can choose your favorite finalist and vote by using the link below. You can vote for each category once per day.

We’ll announce the winners in late September! Also, be on the lookout for more ways to support local businesses.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Here is the full list of finalists in KSAT’s 2025 SA Picks!

Arts & Entertainment

Amusement Park:

  • Morgan’s Wonderland
  • SeaWorld San Antonio
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Art Gallery:

  • Cualtzin Arte
  • San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA)
  • Witte Museum

Family Entertainment:

  • AR’s Entertainment
  • Cool Crest Miniature Golf
  • SeaWorld San Antonio
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Local Band/Artist:

  • Carbonlily
  • INOHA
  • Piñata Protest
  • Pug Johnson

Movie Theater:

  • Alamo Drafthouse
  • Casa Blanca
  • City Base
  • Flix Brewhouse
  • Palladium
  • Regal Huebner Oaks
  • Santikos

Museum:

  • Doseum
  • San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA)
  • The McNay
  • Witte Museum

Automotive

Auto Detailing:

  • The Wash Tub

Auto Parts:

  • Advance Auto Parts - Perrin Beitel
  • AutoZone
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts

Auto Repair/Body Shop:

  • 2 Aces Auto Repair & Accessories
  • Christian Brothers Automotive - Stevens Ranch
  • Lopez Automotive Repair
  • Summit Automotive
  • Thrash Automotive Repair Shop

Car Wash:

  • All American Car Wash
  • Bubble Wash
  • Go Car Wash
  • The Wash Tub

Dealership:

  • Ancira
  • Boerne Toyota
  • Gunn Chevrolet
  • San Antonio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
  • Universal Toyota

Tires:

  • Anthony’s Planet Pickup
  • Cordova Auto Center
  • Costco
  • Discount Tire
  • Jaime’s Tire & Muffler

Beauty

Barber:

  • Champ the Barber
  • Dre Daniels
  • JFADEZ

Barbershop:

  • Brickhouse Barbershop
  • JFADEZ
  • Krowned Beard and Barber

Hair Salon:

  • JFADEZ
  • Nickie’s Hair Studio
  • The Colour Lounge

Hair Stylist:

  • Maree Tisdale
  • Nichole Childs
  • Rochelle Petron

Massage/Spa:

  • Crooked Braids
  • Glamonark Studio
  • Massage Heights
  • Niria Velasquez - Laque

Nail Salon:

  • Goddess Nails
  • Lee Nail Bar (New Braunfels)
  • Monaco Nail Lounge
  • Venetian Nails - Cibolo

Tattoo Parlor/Piercing:

  • Altar Tattoo Studio
  • Bright & Bold Tattoo
  • Electric Panther
  • Ez Tattoo
  • Flesh Electric Tattoo
  • John Smith
  • Twisted Tattoo Angel

Waxing/Threading:

  • Diamond Wax Bar
  • Glamonark Studio
  • Thaamaddhatter

Fashion

Alterations/Tailor:

  • Chicago Custom Tailor
  • Dutch Boy Cleaners
  • Jose Luis Tailoring and Alterations
  • Ruiz Tailor Shop

Children’s Clothing:

  • Golden Child Boutique
  • The Children’s Place

Dry Cleaners:

  • Culpepper
  • Dutch Boy Cleaners
  • Unifirst

Jewelry:

  • Ironside Antique Mall
  • James Avery
  • Kay’s
  • Kendra Scott La Cantera

Men’s Clothing:

  • Dillard’s
  • On Par Golf Apparel
  • Penner’s

Thrift/Resale:

  • Family Thrift Store
  • Ironside Antique
  • Texas Thrift
  • Uptown Cheapskate

Women’s Clothing:

  • Defiant Boutique
  • Dillard’s
  • GoGo Boutique
  • Maurices

Fitness

Cheer/Gymnastics:

  • Cheer Rage All Stars
  • Spirit Athletics Gems
  • Stars Vipers
  • Strikerz Allstars

Dance Studio:

  • Earle Cobb Dance Studio
  • Jazzercise San Antonio North
  • TJ’s Dance Factory

Gym:

  • Gold’s Gym
  • Planet Fitness
  • The Program

Martial Arts:

  • Club Wolf Pack

Personal Trainer:

  • Adrienne Smith
  • Chris Buckley
  • Ray Garza - On Par Golf
  • Willie Nelson

Physical Therapy:

  • Berco Rosin
  • CORE Physical Therapy
  • Chris Buckley
  • Liberty Rehabilitation Specialists
  • Methodist Hospital In-House Rehab
  • Momentum Helotes
  • TSAOG
  • UT Health

Yoga Studio:

  • Crunch Fitness
  • Life Time

Zumba:

  • Crunch Fitness - MR Come on Somebody
  • Gold’s Gym
  • Trufit

Food

American:

  • Chili’s
  • Good Time Charlie’s
  • Mambo Seafood

Asian:

  • Golden Wok
  • Oolong Chinese Bistro
  • Wok This Way

BBQ:

  • B&B Smokehouse
  • B-Daddy’s
  • Blanco BBQ
  • Smokey Mo’s BBQ

Bakery:

  • Bakery Lorraine
  • La Fiesta
  • La Panaderia
  • Mario’s Bakery

Brunch:

  • Guenther House
  • Magnolia Pancake Haus
  • Max and Louie’s

Burgers:

  • Burger Boy
  • Chris Madrid’s
  • Whataburger

Coffee Shops:

  • Folklores
  • PJ’s Coffee
  • Starbucks
  • Theory

Food Trucks:

  • El Panzon Tacos
  • Naco Mexican
  • THEBOMB.COM
  • Wok Wey

Franchise/Chain:

  • Almighty Spices
  • Burger Boy
  • Whataburger

Fries:

  • Burger Boy
  • McDonald’s
  • Whataburger
  • Wingstop

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt:

  • Cold Stone Creamery
  • Dairy Queen
  • Orange Leaf

Italian:

  • Olive Garden
  • Paesano’s
  • Pompeii Italian Grill

Meat Market:

  • Culebra Meat Market
  • Granzin’s
  • Penshorn’s, Marion
  • Pruski’s Meat Market
  • Pullman Market
  • Schotts

Mediterranean:

  • Cava
  • Dallah Mediterranean Cuisine
  • Ladino
  • Mina & Dimi’s Greek House
  • Papouli’s Greek Grill
  • Pasha Mediterranean Grill

Mexican/Tex-Mex:

  • Blanco Cafe
  • Frank’s Pollo Asado Los Nortenos
  • Las Palapas
  • Mambo Seafood
  • Nicha’s
  • Panchito’s
  • Taco Cabana

Pizza:

  • Domino’s
  • MAAR’s Pizza & More
  • Mattenga’s Pizzeria
  • So Flo at H-E-B

Sandwich Shop:

  • Firehouse Subs
  • Gino’s Deli
  • Subway
  • Zito’s

Seafood:

  • Mambo Seafood
  • Pappadeaux
  • Sea Island Shrimp House

Steakhouse:

  • Blu Prime Steakhouse
  • Bohanan’s
  • Saltgrass Steak House
  • Texas Roadhouse

Sushi:

  • H-E-B
  • Sushi Zushi
  • Umiya Sushi

Sweets:

  • Bakery Lorraine
  • Baklovah Bakery & Sweets
  • Four Kings Bakery

Tacos:

  • Las Palapas
  • Mambo Seafood
  • Taco Palenque
  • Tacos N Salsa

Vegetarian/Vegan:

  • Cava
  • Mambo Seafood
  • Vegan Avenue

Wings:

  • Anchor Bar
  • MAAR’s Pizza & More
  • Pluckers Wing Bar
  • Wingstop

Nightlife

Bar:

  • Horizons and More
  • River North Icehouse
  • The Bend Sports Bar

Brewery:

  • Alamo Beer
  • Back Unturned
  • Breakaway Brewing Company
  • River North Icehouse

Dancing:

  • Bonham Exchange
  • Horizons and More
  • La Roca Cantina
  • Sundown Social

Happy Hour:

  • Las Palapas
  • Pericos Mexican Restaurant
  • River North Icehouse

Late-Night Eats:

  • Las Palapas
  • Tacoqueto
  • The Bend Sports Bar
  • Whataburger

Live Music:

  • Horizons And More
  • River North Icehouse
  • THE ETTA MOBILE MUSIC VENUE
  • Vibes Event Center

Margaritas:

  • El Mirasol
  • Las Palapas
  • Pericos Mexican Restaurant
  • River North Icehouse

Pub:

  • River North Icehouse
  • The Cottage Pub
  • The Thursty Turtle
  • Three Star Bar

Services

Banking:

  • Broadway Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • Security Service Federal Credit Union

Dentist:

  • 7 to 7 Dental
  • Dr. Jennifer Kuna
  • Parsi Family Dentistry

Dog Grooming:

  • Erta’s Pet Grooming
  • Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming
  • Zoomin Groomin

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer:

  • Bryan Raynes
  • Fiesta Medals Direct
  • Monarch Trophy Studio

HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling:

  • Air Cantu
  • Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating
  • Tarango Air

Home Repair:

  • Concept Windows, Siding & Roofing
  • Handy Squad Home Services, Inc
  • Presidio Roofing

House Cleaning:

  • Barran Cleaning Solutions
  • Cleangie Professional Cleaning and Services
  • Maids on a Mission
  • The White Glove Maid Service

Photographer/Photo Studio:

  • Alison Rios
  • Josh Huskin
  • Julian Ledezma
  • Kevin R Conlon Photography

Plumbing:

  • Beyer Boys
  • Sewerman Plumbing
  • The Bearded Plumber

Primary Care Physician:

  • Dr Carlos Roldan
  • Dr. Eva Vosta
  • Dr. Rickerson
  • Texas Cardiac and Vascular Specialists
  • Thomas Mieras

Public Relations/Promotions:

  • JMT Media
  • talkStrategy

Real Estate Agent:

  • Cara Sutterfield Pinnacle Realty Group
  • Chad Walling
  • Melissa Chaidez
  • Robert Diaz

Tutoring/Music Lessons:

  • Carla Fikes guitar lessons
  • Lynette De Vaughn-Baker/Prep4Life Educational Resources
  • Musical Arts Center of San Antonio (MACSA)

Veterinarian:

  • Acres North Animal Clinic
  • Banfi
  • Deerfield Animal Hospital
  • Dr. Olga Jaimez

Vision:

  • America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses
  • Dr. Anthony Webb/Webb Eye Associates
  • Dr. Walton, Alamo City Eye
  • Medina Eye Care
  • Vision Source Dr. Mario Gutierrez

Shopping

Antiques:

  • Crescent Moon Music & Collectibles
  • Ironside Antique Mall
  • Johns Road Antique Mall

Books:

  • Barnes & Noble
  • Half Price Books
  • Nowhere Bookshop

Comics/Games:

  • Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy
  • Heroes and Fantasies
  • Ironside Gaming

Furniture:

  • Ironside Antique Mall
  • Living Spaces
  • Office Furniture Liquidations

Wedding & Event Planning

Cake:

  • Cosmic Cakery
  • Munch on Cakes
  • The Exclusive Cake Shop
  • Timeless Event Planning LLC

Caterer:

  • Las Palapas - Joel Espinoza
  • PG Special Events Catering
  • The Board Couple

DJ:

  • DJ Aftermath
  • DJ Nee
  • Jolie Espinosa

Florist:

  • Flowerama
  • Oakleaf florist
  • Petite Flower Shop

Hair Stylist:

  • Fonz Landavazo Beltran
  • Lotus Beauty TX
  • Sarah gonzales
  • Winding Hair

Makeup Artist:

  • Athina Mirelez
  • Eliza Sinclair Beauty
  • Miguel Cantu

Party Rentals:

  • J’s Party Rentals
  • My Event Paleta Cart SA
  • Romo Royal Rentals

Photographer:

  • Kevin R Conlon Photography
  • Laynilous Photography
  • Mandy Kadura - Infinite Photography

Planner:

  • Laynilous Photography
  • Sir Victor M. Garcia Wedding Planner
  • Timeless Event Planning LLC

Wedding Dress:

  • Bridal Connection
  • Celebrations in New Braunfels
  • Victor M Garcia

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos