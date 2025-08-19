North Side building to be remodelled into indoor trampoline park, TDLR records show

A file image of a child playing in an indoor trampoline park.

SAN ANTONIO – A new indoor trampoline park is headed to the North Side.

A building at 25 NE Loop 410 will be remodelled into an NRG Adventure Park, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the company’s website. The building is located just east of San Pedro Avenue.

Construction started Aug. 15 and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026.

The project will include a full adventure and trampoline park. According to TDLR, the projected cost is approximately $205,000.

There is no opening date for NRG Adventure Park. The company’s website states the attraction is “coming soon.”

The trampoline chain has a location in New Jersey and is expanding into other U.S. cities, including Austin and Plano, Texas.

