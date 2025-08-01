New mini golf course to break ground at Pearl on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – A new mini-golf course is set to open in downtown San Antonio.

According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Registration listing, a project named “Pearl Putt Putt” is set to begin construction at 250 East Grayson Street.

The course will be built on “an existing flat brick area,” the listing said.

The listing stated that construction is scheduled to begin on Friday and is expected to conclude by Oct. 31, 2025.

There is no set opening date for the course as of yet.

“Pearl Putt Putt” would be the second mini golf course in downtown San Antonio, after Holey Moley on 849 East Commerce Street.

