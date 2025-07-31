Whataburger will drop new Dr. Pepper Blackberry Shake next month

SAN ANTONIO – Can’t get enough Dr. Pepper?

Whataburger is introducing the new Dr. Pepper Blackberry Shake on Aug. 5, for a limited time only.

According to a press release, the shake will be offered at participating locations and combine Whataburger’s signature vanilla shake with Dr. Pepper’s Blackberry soda to help cool Texans this summer.

“The new Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake is the kind of treat that takes an ordinary moment and makes it feel just a little extra,” said Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “We paired two Texas favorites in a way that feels fresh but familiar—fun, unexpected, and full of that signature Whataburger deliciousness. It’s the kind of sip that’ll keep you coming back all season long.”

If you want more from the popular food chain, don’t miss National Whataburger Day.

On Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Whataburger Rewards members can grab a #1 Whataburger for just 75 cents, the release said.

The offer is only available in the app or online, in honor of the chain’s 75th birthday.

You can learn more on Whataburger’s website.

