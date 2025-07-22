Whataburger introduces Bacon Wrangler Double burger available for limited time

Whataburger is launching a new burger, the Bacon Wrangler Double, available for a limited time, according to a news release.

The release stated that the Bacon Wrangler Double will be available starting on Aug. 5.

Recommended Videos

The burger features two fresh, 100% American beef patties topped with bacon, Monterey Jack and American cheeses, pickles, crispy onion strings and chipotle aioli.

Inspired by Texas wranglers and the spirit of the Wild West, the release said that the Bacon Wrangler Double aims to deliver bold, smoky, char-grilled flavors with a chipotle kick.

“For 75 years, we’ve brought that taste to communities across the country, serving up high-quality, delicious food that celebrates our roots through flavor and freshness,” said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud. “The Bacon Wrangler Double is a delicious reminder that you can always experience a little bit of that spirit with every bite.”

Customers are encouraged to try the Bacon Wrangler Double before it’s off the menu.

Read also