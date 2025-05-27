Seguin’s Burnt Bean Co. named best BBQ joint in the state by Texas Monthly

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin’s Burnt Bean Co. landed at the top of Texas Monthly’s list of 50 best barbecue joints in the Lone Star State.

Texas Monthly, which released its list on Tuesday, praised Burnt Bean pitmasters David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes for their weekend-only rib dishes, plus their brisket, turkey and sausage.

The restaurant’s bourbon peach cobbler taco dessert and its ambiance, reminiscent of “a museum of small-town Texas,” were also noted. (Read the full review here.)

This isn’t the first time Burnt Bean has earned high praise from respected outlets.

In 2023, the New York Times named it among the top 20 Texas barbecue eateries from the “new generation.” The pitmasters have also earned nods in the prestigious James Beard Awards for multiple years.

Burnt Bean is located at 108 S. Austin Street in downtown Seguin.

While it’s the only San Antonio-area BBQ spot to make the top 10, two restaurants within Loop 410 in the Alamo City earned a spot in the top 50:

2M Smokehouse: 2731 S. WW White Road

Reese Bros Barbecue: 906 Hoefgen Ave.

Honorable mentions in the San Antonio area and the Hill Country:

Nik’s Not Normal in Canyon Lake: 9941 FM 2673

Kreuz Market in Lockhart: 619 N Colorado St.

Kelly’s Hill Country BBQ in Wimberley: 14306 Ranch Rd 1

The magazine said it visited 319 barbecue joints in 2024 to formulate the coveted list. Click here to see who all made the top 50.