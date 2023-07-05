San Antonio, Seguin restaurants make list of top 20 ‘new generation’ Texas BBQ spots

SAN ANTONIO – Two restaurants from San Antonio and Seguin have been named among the top 20 Texas barbecue eateries from the “new generation,” according to The New York Times.

2M Smokehouse on the Southeast Side and Burnt Bean Company in downtown Seguin made the list that was released this week.

The New York Times said the list includes “new faces of Texas barbecue” that have made the state a food destination. Only eateries open since 2011 were considered in the report.

“The food at each of their restaurants is testimony of an individual Texas experience; together they give voice to a population enriched by waves of new arrivals from other states and countries,” the article states.

2M Smokehouse was called out for its pork ribs, brisket, and “chicharoni macaroni.” David Elder of KSAT’s Texas Eats, who has covered 2M Smokehouse over the years, said the macaroni includes Oaxaca cheese and chicharron.

2M Smokehouse also hand-makes its Oaxaca-style sausage.

The restaurant, located at 2731 South WW White Road, is owned by Esaul Ramos Jr. His wife Grecia makes sweets like cheesecake and pop-tarts.

In Seguin, Burnt Bean’s Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland were praised for their brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage and bone-in pork chops, which are served on weekends only.

This is just the latest recognition for the chefs, as they were listed as finalists for Best Chef: Texas in the James Beard Awards. That title ultimately went to Benchawan Jabthong Painter, the owner of Thai restaurant Street to Kitchen in Houston, last month.

Burnt Bean’s street corn pudding and peach cobbler were also listed as “what to order.”

The other Texas restaurants that made the list include:

Barbs-B-Q in Lockhart

Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire

Brisket & Rice in Houston

Charlie’s Bar-B-Que in Beaumont

Convenience West in Marfa

Distant Relatives in Austin

Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth

Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston

Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in Austin

LeRoy and Lewis in Austin

Pitforks and Smokerings BBQ in Slaton

Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack in Houston

Smoke ‘N Ash Barbecue in Arlington

Teddy’s Barbecue in Weslaco

Truth BBQ in Brenham and Houston

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in Buda

Vaqueros Bar-B-Q in Grapevine

