Elementary students from 5 school districts to compete in San Antonio Sports’ flag football tournament

SAN ANTONIO – More than 850 elementary school-age children in the San Antonio Sports’ i play! after-school program will be competing in a San Antonio-area flag football tournament, according to a press release.

The games will take place on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Classics Elite Soccer Complex, located in the 1600 block of East Bitters Road.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio Sports says the students are in third through fifth grade and will represent 44 area elementary schools in five separate districts.

The games are a culmination of a seven-week unit done during the 2023-2024 school year where students received skill-based instruction on multiple sports, including flag football. Parents, family and friends are invited to attend the games and cheer them on.

The San Antonio Sports’ i play! afterschool program provides children in underserved schools skill-based instruction in four sports while building confidence and self-esteem while teaching the importance of healthy habits, self-discipline, social skills, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Each participant received an i play! t-shirt, shorts, socks, shoes and a backpack as part of the program, the press release said.