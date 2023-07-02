Burger Boy to open 8th restaurant in 2024 on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A beloved San Antonio burger chain is opening another location next year on the far West Side.

Burger Boy said on social media late last week that it will continue its expansion with its 8th restaurant on the corner of Potranco Road and TX-211.

The restaurant is slated to open sometime in 2024, but an official date hasn’t yet been announced.

In April of this year, Burger Boy said it is also working to open its seventh location in SA, across from South Park Mall at the corner of Southwest Military Drive and Ascot Avenue.

Shared below are the six other Burger Boy restaurants currently operating in the Alamo City.

Burger Boy’s other locations:

2323 N. St. Mary’s Street

9334 Potranco Road

7363 W. Loop 1604 N.

151 W. Bitters Road

4402 S. New Braunfels Avenue

8060 Pat Booker Road

