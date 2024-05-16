2 San Antonio-area educators recognized during H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio-area educators were recognized by H-E-B at the 22nd annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, held in Houston.

Julie Minnis, a counselor at Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School, and Michelle Fine, a principal at John Glenn Elementary School, both work in Northside ISD and were honored along with five other teachers, another counselor, another principal, two school districts, one early childhood facility and a public school board for being among the very best in Texas.

Recommended Videos

The winners were selected from a pool of 68 finalists by a group of judges who include former winners, school administrators, and university and community leaders.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment that I see on a daily basis at John Glenn. Our teachers and staff not only welcome every single student and family, we make a commitment to do whatever it takes for their child to be successful at our school and provide resources for our families to overcome obstacles that may be impacting their family and well being,” Fine said. “I am truly humbled by this recognition and know that we will continue to provide a safe environment where we will build the leaders of the next generation and continue to serve our school community.”

A total of $480,000 in cash awards and grants were awarded to the winners. Since 2002, the Excellence in Education program has awarded more than $13 million in cash and grants to Texas teachers and schools and is the largest of its kind in the state of Texas and the nation, H-E-B said.

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt delivered the keynote address to the ballroom packed with hundreds of educators, community leaders and H-E-B employees.

“I am extremely honored to be the first recipient of the H-E-B Excellence in Education Counselor Secondary Award. H-E-B is on such a respectable mission to support Texas public schools during this time of financial crisis and bring awareness to all of the great things happening in public education. Much of the work of a school counselor is unseen and behind closed doors due to the confidential nature of the job,” Minnis said.